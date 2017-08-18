Nostalgia: Ballyliffin launches Golden Jubilee book (August 1997)

There can be few sporting institutions in Ireland with a prouder record of achievement than Ballyliffin Golf Club, which celebrates its Golden Jubilee this year.

And, to mark the occasion, the Inishowen club has produced a special Golden Jubilee book, which gives a fascinating account of its history since 1947.

Compiled by the club’s press officer, Cecil Doherty, the 74 page souvenir will be officially launched at a function in the clubhouse.

The idea of producing a commemorative book came from the captain, Hugo Boyce.

And like all good leaders, he chose carefully when it came to selecting the person who would compile it.

Months of painstaking work by Cecil went into the compilation of the book but the effort has paid dividends. It is packed with stories and photos of the first 50 years.