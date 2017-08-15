Nostalgia: Bitter row erupts over the price of a pint in Derry (August 1997)

A bitter war of words broke out last night between a Derry City Councillor and local publicans over claims that a recent hike in drink prices could lead to an upsurge in on-street drinking in the city.
SDLP Councillor Shaun Gallagher - chairman of Derry City Council’s committee aimed at tackling on-street drinking - claimed that many young people could no longer afford to drink in public houses and warned of “dire” consequences.
However, a city centre publican dismissed Colr. Gallagher’s claims and insisted that local pub owners were only passing on increases imposed by breweries.
The row has erupted in the wake of a recent 3 per cent increase in the price of drink throughout pubs in Derry.
Colr. Gallagher claimed that publicans were “cutting their own throats” by raising the price of drink.
