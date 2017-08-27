Nostalgia: Boston Rose’s dress and dancing pumps sink into Inch mud after grandparents crash into ditch near Burt (August 1987)

A Donegal accident on the eve of the televised interviews from the Rose of Tralee almost spelled disaster for the Boston Rose.

Shannon Maura Dalton’s dress and two pairs of dancing slippers tumbled into the mud when the car in which her grandparents were travelling crashed at Inch Level, Burnfoot. Retired postal worker Reginald Kindsberg (66), and his wife, Muriel (62), the Boston Rose’s grandparents, were travelling towards Burt, when their car, which was driven by Rose Callaghan, their niece, crashed into a 12 foot ditch.

Also in the car was Shannon’s brother, James (13), who managed to get out along with Rose.

The Kindsbergs, however, found themselves up to their necks in water as the car was partially submerged in the ditch, which contained a lot of water after recent heavy rainfalls.