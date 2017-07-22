Nostalgia: Calls for path up a precipice once climbed by St. Columba himself

Call for pedestrian path up

Waterside quarry

Saint Columba himself centuries ago had used the path up the face of this precipice said Councillor Leonard Hutchinson when at Tuesday’s meeting he said there was an immediate need for going ahead with a scheme for constructing a pedestrian way along the existing paths up the quarry lying between Spencer Road and Dunfield Terrace.

Councillor Hutchinson said he intended to keep hammering at this until it was provided.

He said he thought it should have priority over certain road works elsewhere in the city.

Ill Scots swell Altnagelvin bed

occupancy

One of the reasons contributing towards the high bed occupancy at Altnagelvin Hospital is the large number of Scottish holiday-makers who are admitted annually.

Mr. J. G. Pyper, chairman of the Medical Staff Committee, told the Derry Hospital Management Committee that a large number of Scottish visitors came to the area every summer, principally to Donegal.

Naturally among such a large number some got ill and as Altnagelvin was the hospital in nearest proximity offering the National Health Service (N.H.S.) they came to Altnagelvin.

Altnagelvin nursing shortage reaching crisis point

The shortage of nurses at Altnagelvin has reached the point where something must be done if a crisis is not to develop.

That was the warning given to the Derry Hospital Management Committee at their monthly meeting by the chairman of the Medical Staff Committee, Mr. J.G. Pyper. Mr. Pyper told members that although Altnagelvin’s work had increased by 50 per cent in seven years the existing regulations by which the ratio of nurses to beds was computed prevented the Hospitals’ Authority from allowing Altnagelvin an increase in the nursing establishment.