Nostalgia: Carrigans Meat Factory might as well be using ‘Ballygowan’

Carrigans factory could be using ‘Ballygowan’ - Devenney

Carrigans Meat factory might as well be using Ballygowan Spring Water for their daily activities as their current supply from the DoE in the North, according to Donegal Progressive Party Colr. Jim Devenney, who was speaking at this week’s meeting of Donegal County Council in Lifford.

According to Colr. Devenney the factory uses 70,000 gallons of water daily at a cost of £2.88 per 1,000 gallons, working out at a total cost of £350 per week.

“The meat factory in Carrigans is being held to ransom with this expensive water from the DoE in Derry and I appeal to the council to pull out the stops and re-examine the whole question of supply to the area.”

End of an era in Buncrana

Closing up shop takes on a new significance this weekend for Buncrana man, Mr. John (Shan) McLaughlin. When he closes McLaughlin’s men and boys’ drapers shop in Main Street, Buncrana next weekend, it will be the end of an era. For well over a hundred years, as sure as night would follow day, McLaughlin’s was always there serving the needs of the local community. Having reached the age of 60 years and with still plenty of things to do, John Shan has decided to call it a day.

He says there probably have been more changes in his line of business in the past ten years than in the previous 60 years.

No Government funding for Carn

Disappointment has been expressed that no government funding will be available in the current year for the proposed extension to Carndonagh Hospital. An application for grant aid is still with the North Western Health Board and a more positive response is hoped for from the local health authority. Ironically, the news the government would not be supporting the extension came the same week a draw for a new chapel and mortuary raised £25,693.