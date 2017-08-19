Nostalgia: Death of fourth generation butcher and nationalist Thomas J. Doherty (August 1967)

‘Miss Ireland’ competition in Embassy

Confusion’s been created by the number of Miss Irelands selected in Ireland. In Northern Ireland, Mecca Organisation, have a Miss Ireland competition each year and the winner goes forward to Miss Universe in Miami. In the 26 Counties, the Miss Ireland Contest was up until this year organised by Ardree Promotions, on behalf of Mecca Ltd. for the Miss World Final in London. Ardree lost the agency because Mecca said they violated their contract when they arranged for Miss Teen Ireland 1966, Patricia McNulty of Carrickreagh Gardens, to take part in Miss Teen World at the Teen Fair in Hollywood.

Estate tenants press for space

The reason for Derry City’s high density of population was the refusal to extend the city’s boundary. Whether one liked it or not, all the problems they were discussing - housing, playing spaces, the safety of children - were political in origin. This was stated by Councillor Eugene O’Hare when, with the other seven Nationalist members of Derry Corporation, he attended a meeting in Derry of the Foyle Hill Tenants’ Association. Critics had sometimes said that Nationalist representatives should confine themselves to ‘day-to-day issues,’ said Councillor O’Hare, but he said their ‘day-to-day’ problems had political origins.

Death of Mr. Thomas J. Doherty

A very prominent figure in Nationalist circles in Derry City for half a century has passed away in the person of Mr. Thomas J. Doherty, Waterloo Place.

Aged about eighty, he had been in failing health for a year, and died on Wednesday evening.

He was pre-deceased by his wife, less than two years ago.

A leading North-west business man Mr. Doherty was head of a large firm of butchers and meat processors in Derry and Donegal. He actually represented the fourth generation of the family engaged in the trade, and his son, Councillor James Doherty represents the fifth generation.