Nostalgia: Derry City must consider soccer social centre trend

Derry City must consider soccer social centre trend

Now that the furore about Derry City manager Willie Ross’s position has been resolved, the resolution of everybody concerned should be to get on with the job of re-establishing the Derry club at the top of football in this area.

At a time when the future with ever-increasing costs looming like a black cloud must be full of problems for most clubs in a small area like that covered by the I.F.A. with its strictly limited population, there is no time for disharmony in Board rooms.

There is more than enough for the Derry Board to do and only a united and enlightened Board will succeed in keeping city among the front runners.

Already Glentoran have pointed the way ahead with their sumptuous social centre that has made gate receipts of secondary importance.

There are plenty of signs that Linfield appreciate the lesson of Glentoran’s initiative, while Coleraine and Portadown are rapidly assuming a modern look.

Opposition to Shipquay Street Bus Stop Plan

“You are asking for trouble if you have a bus stop in Shipquay St.,” said Alderman A. McGowan at a meeting of Derry Corporation when he referred to a decision of the Transport Committee approving of a report from the City Surveyor (Colonel J.C. Mackinder) recommending some minor alterations in the implementation of phase No. 1 of the traffic scheme.

Alderman A.A. McCartney moved the reference back of this alteration.

The Surveyor said that any further changes in the plan would halt the introduction of phase 1.

There would be a layby at the foot of Shipquay St., which would be used for the buses, and the decision had been arrived at between himself and Ulsterbus Ltd. and the police.

There would be a traffic signal put up at Shipquay Gate.

The report of the Transport Committee was duly adopted following full discussion of the matter.