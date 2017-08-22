Nostalgia: Derry pubs seeking cricket glory (August 1987)

The 1987 pub cricket league reaches the penultimate stage when City of Derry Rugby Club’s Cricket XI meet the Castle Bar in the first semi-final while the Phoenix Bar face The Don for a place in the final.

Both games will be played at the City of Derry Rugby Club’s grounds.

In spite of the vagaries of form this season the Rugby Club XI are brimming with confidence.

Player-manager Moss Dineen has sportingly waived their claim to the points from an unfulfilled fixture (which would have ensured the Rugby Club’s place in the final) so that tomorrow’s double header can take place. The Castle will not hear of defeat either and their player-manager Karl Duncan insists that in himself, wily wicketkeeper Colm McGurk, star batsmen Gerry Downey, Sean ‘Crackers’ McCallion and Noel Tierney, he has the basis of a team that can bear the Ruby Club.