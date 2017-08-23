Nostalgia: Dream signing for Strabane lad Adrian Doherty (August 1987)

Fourteen-years-old Strabane soccer player, Adrian Doherty, has fulfilled the ambition of every young footballer by signing for English First Division giants Manchester United.

And United manager Alex Ferguson rates the lad so highly that for the first time since Norman Whiteside he has guaranteed Adrian an apprentice-professional contract when his schoolboy term is up in two years time.

Last night a delighted Adrian told the ‘Journal’: “It’s great to sign for United. I was over on trial last week and I thought I did well and really enjoyed the experience.

“Mr. Ferguson talked to each player and said he had rang home and had a chat with my father. He said he thought I was good enough to make it.”

“I’m just over the moon,” said the Old Trafford club’s newest asset.