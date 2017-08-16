Nostalgia: John Hume and Gerry Adams recognised by AOH with JFK peace prize (August 1997)

John Hume and Gerry Adams are to receive the prestigious JFK Memorial Medal for Peace, it was revealed this week.

The award is presented by the United States membership of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

The award ceremony will take place tomorrow night in the Derryhale Hotel in Dundalk.

The award was to be presented in 1996 at the association’s annual convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, but because of the change in circumstances in 1996, Messrs. Hume and Adams were unable to attend.

At tomorrow night’s event relatives of those murdered on Bloody Sunday in Derry on janaury 30, 1972, will also be honoured.

The AOH in the United States began its tradition of recognising men and women of Catholic Irish descent in 1966.