Nostalgia: Jubilant Donegal win first hurling All-Ireland (August 1987)

The atrocious weather failed to dampen the spirits of jubilant Donegal supporters who turned out in force at Fr. Tierney Park, Ballyshannon, on Saturday last to witness their under-16 hurling team lift their first ever All-Ireland hurling title.

Peter Quinn, chairman of the Ulster Council, presented the medals to the Donegal team of Alan McMenamin (MacCumhaills), Seamus Grant (Burt), Christy Nelson (Carndonagh), Kevin Barr (Burt), Stephen McFadden (Naomh Mura), Peter McGonagle (Naomh Mura), Seamus Duffy (MacCumhaills), Seamus Craig (Naomh Mura), captain, Eamon McLaughlin-Harkin (Carndonagh), Peter Doyle (Burt), Sean Hegarty (Naomh Mura), Seamus Doherty (Naomh Mura), Ronan McLaughlin (Burt), Paul Craig (Naomh Mura) and Declan Dpherty (Urris).

Subs used were Connor Kelly (Carndonagh), Andrew Wallace (Burt).