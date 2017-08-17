Nostalgia: McLaughlins recall historic handover of Dunree (August 1997)

An important episode in Ireland’s history - the handover of Dunree back to Ireland from the British - was recalled on Sunday, during a unique family get together at the Fort organised by Birmingham-based Irishman Eddie McLaughlin.

Eddie and his cousin Billy King, from Rochester, Kent, chose Dunree as the location for their family get together because of an important double family connection with the Fort.

Eddie’s father Michael, a Coastal Defence Battery Quartermaster in the Irish Army, had the honour of helping to raise the Irish Tricolour for the first time after British troops marched out of the Fort for the last iime in October 1938.

Amazingly, it was his cousin Billy’s father, Arthur, a Royal Artillery Sergeant in the British Army, who actually lowered the Union Jack flag at the fort for the last time on that important occasion.