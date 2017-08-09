Nostalgia: Motoring madness witnessed in Fahan village last week (August 1982)

On a sunny morning last week a cream coloured car swept into Fahan village at well over 50 miles per hour, shot past two other cars on a blind corner and narrowly missed colliding with a lorry coming in the opposite direction.

An observer of the incident suspects that the driver was a young man, probably ‘showing off’ to female company, whose chances of achieving longevity are limited, he predicts, if such appalling recklessness is repeated. Unfortunately, the havoc created by the sprinkling of idiots among those who are given control of motor vehicles is seldom confined to their own persons.

Indeed, it sometimes appears that a strange providence exists for the protection of this world’s irresponsibles. In all likelihood the Fahan lunatic would emerge unscathed from any accident he caused.