Nostalgia: Number of tourists visiting Derry up by 100 per cent (August 1987)

The number of tourists visiting Derry this year has jumped by a staggering 100 per cent, over the last year, according to the City Council’s tourist information centre.

And the chairman of Foyle Tourism, Bill Ferris, said the figures, based on the number of visitors calling at the centre, were only the ‘tip of the iceberg.’

“It shows that the North West is once again emerging as a major tourist area,” said Mr. Ferris.

“The staff at the Foyle Street office spent all afternoon counting the number of visitors and enquiries made so far this year; the numbers, I’m pleased to say, have doubled.”

The Foyle Tourism spokesperson said thousands of tourists had sought holiday information in the North West through telephone calls, letters and visits.