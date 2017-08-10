Nostalgia: ‘Peace for Ireland’ the theme of Scalp pilgrimage (August 1982)

History was made in Fahan on Sunday afternoon when pilgrims from throughout Inishowen and Derry flocked to the Malore Stone near Burnfoot to take part in a pilgrimage to the Eucharistic Memorial Cross on Scalp Mountain.

This was the first such pilgrimage to take place since 1939, and was of special signficance for the people of the area, as the day chosen for the pilgrimage coincided with the golden jubilee of the erection of the cross on Scalp Mountain and also since it was the Feast of the Assumption, on which day Fahan people made their annual pilgrimage to St. Mura’s Well.

Over a thousand people, both young and old assembled at Malore Stone on Sunday to begin the long ascent to the Eucharistic Mass would be concelebrated.

Pouring rain failed to deter even the oldest of the pilgrims.