Nostalgia: Portrush votes itself into Co. Derry (August 1967)

Portrush votes itself into Co. Derry

Portrush Urban Council voted unanimously in favour of the Co. Antrim resort becoming part of Co. Derry.

The way is now clear for Portrush to join with Co. Derry neighbours, Coleraine and Portstewart, for development as a single unit.

The council agreed to Derry County Council asking the Ministry of Development to make an order altering the Co. Derry boundary to include the urban district of Portrush and certain surrounding townlands, which are at present in the Ballymoney rural area. The chairman, Mr. R. G. Macauley, said he felt this was the council’s final step towards amalgamation.

Boys tore Union Jacks

There was no suggestion of any political background to this case, but at the same time anyone interfering with flags, invited the probability of ill-feeling among the people of the area. This was stated by Head Constable Jackson at Derry Juvenile Court when three youths, two aged 16 and the third aged 14, admitted causing malicious damage amounting to £7-4-0 to two Union Jacks, the property of Pennyburn Engineering Ltd. The Head Constable said the incident occurred on the night of July 12. The flags were on poles 20 feet high and on the morning of July 13 they were discovered with a half portion torn from each.

Opposition to Brandywell sale

Dealing with the shortage of pitches in the city, Councillor James R. Doherty, secretary of the Derry and District Football Association said this continued to be a serious obstacle to arranging a fuller programme of games. In that respect he felt the admission of outside teams would be subject to them having grounds, and of Derry teams being willing to make the utmost use of outside grounds.

“Brandywell remains the only ground available to us in the city on Sundays for our junior competitions.

“For this reason I feel that our decision to oppose the sale of Brandywell to Derry City F.C. was the only possible one.”