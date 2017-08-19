Nostalgia: Shay follows in Packie’s footsteps keeping up the Donegal Celtic connection (August 1992)

Most happy!

As Donegal Leaving Certificate students collected their results from their respective schools, principals throughout the county expressed their satisfaction at the performance of their students.

Brian Mullins, principal at Carndonagh’s Community School, was content with the overall performance of the 240 Leaving Certificate students.

“I’m very happy with the results. Of course, there was the odd student who failed a subject, but overall, the results are pleasing,” commented the former Dublin footballer who took up the post at the Inishowen school last September.

Shay follows Packie’s footsteps

Donegal’s goalkeeping connections with Scottish Premier club, Glasgow Celtic, are set to strengthen next week when Lifford Celtic goalkeeper, Shay Given, will sign apprentice forms with the club, despite the fact that a number of English League clubs, including Premier Divsion giants, Manchester united, are reported to be still interested in acquiring his signature.

The young goalkeeper attacted the attention of Republic of Ireland under-16 manager Joe McGrath last season, following a series of impressive performances for Lifford Celtic in the FAI Junior Cup.

Red Hugh coming to Derry!

As guests of Derry’s first Busking Festival, Donegal’s most innovative theatre company, Doon Rock, bring their street theatre spectacular, ‘The Inauguration of Red Hugh’ to the streets of Derry.

A parade of very much larger than life characters including the charismatic Red Hugh, all his household, relations and dignitories will move from the Foyle Embankment, through Guildhall Square to Strand Road to meet the people of Derry and then back to the Square for the inauguration beneath the City Walls with all due pomp and ceremony.