Nostalgia: ‘Throw Finn Harps out of the League of Ireland’ proposal (August 1982)

‘Throw Finn Harps out of the League of Ireland’ - that was the startling proposal put forward by a Dublin Sunday newspaper columnist when he suggested that the league be reduced to ten clubs.

Peter O’Neill of the ‘Sunday World’, himself a self-confessed Bohemians supporter, pointed out that when the inevitable day arrived and Derry City were accepted back into the Irish League, support for Finn Harps, both from a player and spectator point of viewpoint, would cease. sligo Rovers had a good soccer tradition, he said, and they should be the ones of keep the North West flag flying.

Shelbourne, U.C.D. and Galway United were other victims of Mr. O’Neill’s controversial proposal.

The Dublin columnist also suggested that there should be a merger between two of Dublin’s northside clubs, Home Farm and Bohemians.