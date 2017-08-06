Nostalgia: Two Donegal herds to be destroyed following B.S.E. outbreak (August 1992)

B.S.E. outbreak occurs in Donegal

Two herds of cattle in Donegal are to be destroyed following an outbreak of B.S.E., more commonly knonw as ‘mad cow disease’, it has emerged this week.

Senior Veterinary officer at the Department of Agriculture offices in Raphoe said the outbreaks have brought to nine the total number of cases of B.S.E. in Donegal since the disease was discovered in Britain a few years ago. He said signs of B.S.E. were discovered in two animals in separate herds in Inishowen and Termon and following Department of Agriculture procedure the herds were now likely to be depopulated.

Garda warning to motorists

Following the death of five Donegal people as a result of traffic accidents over the past fortnight, Gardaí in the county have issued a warning to all motorists to drive with extreme care.

“A lot of people require use of a motorcar or cycles to go to work every day. Both the motor-cars and motor-cycles are lethal weapons if they are not used properly,” declared a Garda statement this week.

“Rushing from A to B is senseless. People who do this put other road users at risk as well as themselves. It is quite simple to obey the rules of the road and keep to the required speed. Speed kills.”

Foyle driftmen threaten to sue

Slamming what it has described as the ‘discriminating’ regulations imposed upon its association by the Derry-based Foyle Fisheries Commission, the Foyle Area Driftmen’s Association has threatened to take legal action to have strict legislative laws surrounding salmon fishing in the Foyle area revoked.

A spokesperson claimed the Advisory Council received information on a 48 hour netting embargo ‘second hand’.

He said: “Surely it would not be too much to ask that the Commission inform our Association on a matter of such importance as the suspension of fishing.”