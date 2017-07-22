Nostalgia: Vinne Jones and Andy Townsend’s limited Chelsea disappoint as Ennis makes his ‘Mark’ for Derry City

Limited Chelsea disappoint as

Ennis makes his ‘Mark’

Derry City’s new striker, Mark Ennis, made a significant contribition to this pre-season fixture against English Premier League Division Club, Chelsea on Tuesday night at the Brandywell.

The Dubliner’s debut goal in the 30th minute was as spectacular as the move that fashioned it.

City centre-half, Paul Curran, however, will remember this game for entirely different reasons.

His unfortunate own goal ten minutes from full-time gave the Londoners and ill-deserved share of the spoils, but to be fair the Derry man was very unlucky finding his own net in an attempt to clear his lines after giving a creditable display in the backline.

Afterwards Roy Coyle was not overly disappointed at not winning the game.

“These games are used to achieve match fitness. I’m happy with the way we performed and I’m not disappointed at the result,” he said.

DUP allege ‘priests and police

conspiracy’

Following this week’s decision by the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal to clear three of the ‘U.D.R. Four’ of murdering a Catholic in 1983 and sustain the conviction of the fourth soldier, the D.U.P. in Derry has issued a strongly-worded statement condemning the refusal to acquit all four U.D.R. men.

The party’s local press spokesman, David Nicholl, said that new evidence has come to light, which showed clearly that the fourth soldier, Neil Latimer, was innocent of the murder of the late Mr. Adrian Carroll in Armagh.

Mr. Nicholl said that the D.U.P. in Derry would be renewing its efforts to have a fresh appeal hearng for Latimer in order to prevent this new evidence in court and have the U.D.R. man acquitted.

He said a large protest rally had been organised in Lisburn and he called on people from Derry to attend.