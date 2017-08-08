Nostalgia: Was Derry-Donegal border ‘closed’ on Sunday afternoon? (August 1982)

Police in Derry replied non-committally yesterday to a claim by local motorists that they were told at Culmore Road check-point on Sunday afternoon that border crossings had been ‘closed’ following shootings in the city.

A motorist told the ‘Journal’ that traffic moving towards Donegal was brought to a standstill at Culmore Road as it approached the Culmore road check-point at 4.40 in the afternoon.

After 20 minutes the motorist made enquiries to be told by a police officer that “the border is closed!”

The motorist said he was also told by the police officer - “We have instructions to that effect from headquarters. “There have been shooting incidents in the town.”

Asked why motorists had not been advised about the closure of the border, the police officer is reported to have said -”You can go back home if you wish or wait and take your chances.”