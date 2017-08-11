NSPCC fundraisers are genuine - SDLP councillor

SDLP councillor Shauna Cusack has advised that the people calling on doors in Derry stating that they are representing the NSPCC are genuine.

Colr Cusack has received confirmation from the charity that its teams have been operating in both the Cityside and Waterside recently.

Colr. Cusack said: “We at the SDLP consistently advise people to be very wary and cautious of people calling to their door especially when requesting money or donations.

“Due to the rise of online and doorstep fraud, it is always wise to be on guard.

“I was made aware that people were being called on and asked for their direct debit details to donate to the NSPCC and were concerned.

“I’m glad to say that I have been reassured by phone and email that these NSPCC representatives are genuine and are scheduled to be in the area for a while.

“They should all hold relevant ID and supply a phone number for identification purposes and I advise people to check these.

“The NSPCC do incredible work and this campaign is attempting to inform the public of this while also encouraging financial support.”