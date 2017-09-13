Nutts Ball to celebrate young business stars

Preparations are in full swing for the 53rd annual Derry Junior Chamber Nutts’ Ball.

The annual celebration of young business people in the city and region will take place on Saturday, September 23, in the Best Western Plus Whitehorse Hotel.

Key note speaker for the evening will be Junior Chamber Ambassador and Big Brother winner John Loughton.

The recognition of young people in business will include a special People’s Choice Award this year.

Junior Chamber President, Catriona Donnelly, says this year’s Nutts Ball is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.

“Preparations are in full swing for the 53rd instalment of the annual event, which is sponsored this year by Connected Talent. It really is shaping up to be a fantastic evening for all. We are delighted to announce John Loughton as our special guest speaker for the evening. John is a high profile and award winning global youth leader, social entrepreneur, campaigner and leadership speaker – a perfect choice for our celebration of young people in business.

“This year we promise to bring a carnival theme to the evening to celebrate and award young business people in the city.

“For the Peoples’ Choice award, we encouraged the public to nominate someone they felt deserved recognition for their contribution to the economy. Ten organisations or businesses have been shortlisted and we are now asking people to vote online for the nominee they believe most deserves the award. Votes can be accepted every 24 hours and the winner will be announced on the night.”

Ryan Williams, CEO at Connected Talent, the main sponsor of this year’s event, said: “Connected Talent is proud to be associated with this long-standing highlight in Derry’s business calendar. We feel it is important to recognise young talent and nurture it for the good of the city and the regional economy.”

Voting and nominations close on Wednesday, September 13. For Nutts Ball tickets, contact info@jcderry.co.uk