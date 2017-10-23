NW firms ‘sleepwalking’ towards cyber disaster

A Derry IT expert will explain how businesses can avoid sleepwalking into cyber disaster during a Derry Chamber of Commerce workshop this Wednesday (October 25).

SMEs in Northern Ireland are already losing millions of pounds because they are easy targets for hackers, says Daniel McLaughlin, of local technology firm MCL Services.

But the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) to be introduced next May will, he says, make the situation even worse for businesses, with victims incurring huge penalties as the result of data breaches resulting from various poor security practices.

Mr McLaughlin will host a ‘Data Regulation Compliance’ workshop for businesses in partnership with Derry Chamber of Commerce at the chamber’s headquarters in Bishop Street on Wednesday, October 25, from 10am to 12pm.

He said: “The workshop is designed to communicate the GDPR changes in plain English.

“It will help business leaders determine if and how the changes apply to their organisations, what their obligations are and how to prepare for GDPR.

“A worryingly large number of business still believe GDPR will not affect them. That is wrong in the vast majority of cases. GDPR will require all organisations to disclose major data breaches to both the authorities and affected customers.

“Organisations should heed the potentially crippling penalties that will come into force with GDPR.”