O’Neill accepts huge challenge for Trust

Health Minister Michelle O’Neill accepts the ‘exceptionally challenging environment’ facing the Western Trust in its bid to break-even, which appears unlikely at this stage.

The Minister acknowledged the difficult situation after the Trust reported before Christmas it was facing a deficit in excess of £10m.

“The Western Health and Social Care Trust is currently projecting a year-end deficit and officials are working with the Trust and the Health and Social Care Board in relation to this issue,” said the Minister.

“A project to review the financial and accountability arrangements in place in the Trust has recently concluded highlighting that the Western Trust faces an ‘exceptionally challenging environment’ and emphasising the commitment of management to deliver on their financial management responsibilities,” the Minister added.