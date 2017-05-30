O’Neill and McDonald at events across city

Sinn Fein senior party representatives, Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald, will attend a range of events across Derry this Friday.

Following on from the Women’s Round Table Discussion in the Waterfoot Hotel in Derry on Friday, June 2, Michelle O’Neill and Foyle Westminster candidate, Elisha McCallion, will host an Early Intervention Health Event at North West Industrial Park in Skeoge from 4.15 pm to 5.00 pm.

Mary Lou McDonald, meanwhile, will be attending an ‘Irish Language Rights’ event at Culturlann Ui Chanain from 4.15 pm to 5 p.m.

A public ‘Meet & Greet’ event will take place in the Rath Mor Office in Creggan from 5.15 p.m. to 6.15 p.m.

Meanwhile, Elisha McCallion has welcomed news that universities in the south will now recognise ‘A’ Levels in four subjects they had previously rejected.

Mrs. McCallion said: “It is to be welcomed that following review the Irish University Association has now agreed to accept the four CCEA Applied ‘A’ Level subjects: Software Systems Development, Moving Image Arts, Digital Technology and Environmental Technology.

“Previously we had a situation where some students studying these subjects and planning to go to universities in the south had to rethink their options. It is important that students here are able to avail of opportunities to study where they wish, so this is a positive outcome.”

Mrs. McCallion added that the move was all the more important in the current political climate as Britain prepares to pull out of the UK. “As we move into the period of Brexit negotiations, equivalence and recognition of qualifications and professional accreditation’s will be an important issue that will need to be highlighted,” she said.