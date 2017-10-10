October 1988: Derry City press self destruct button in Cardiff Euro tie

A litany of defensive errors and some terrible goalkeeping mistakes from Tim Dalton saw Derry City go crashing out of the European Cup Winners’ Cup first round, second leg, with a 4-0 at Ninian Park, Cardiff.

Sadly, all pre-match expectations that Derry City were destined for a glorious second round date faded miserably as they were pulverised by a second-half performance of lethal finishing by the Welsh club.

It’s no unfair criticism that the nature of the defeat was an embarassment for all those with Derry City loyalities - and even more galling was the fact that many of the wounds were clearly self-inflicted.

Having said that, the game itself was fairly evenly poised at half-time with Cardiff only one goal in front and Derry showing enough signs to suggest that they could get a result.