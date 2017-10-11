October 1988: Vietnam style snare along Faughan could have killed someone

The River Faughan Anglers’ Association has urged anglers and the public to be on their guard following an incident at Bleachgreen, Ardmore, this week when a bailiff narrowly escaped injury after triggering a deadly snare concealed on a public pathway.

The Association believe the trap was intended for river bailiffs who regularly patrol this area, which is a popular haunt for poachers.

However, they are gravely concerned that a child, angler, or innocent passer-by could have been killed or seriously injured had they set off the trap. The booby trap consisted of a fifteen feet long branch with 12 inch spikes, tied back with fishing lines as a trap cord and held down with stones. It was concealed with leaves and tree branches on a pathway used not only by anglers and bailiffs but local children and people of the area. A number of other half constructed booby traps were found in the same vicinity.