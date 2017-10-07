October 1992: Lough Foyle trawlers descend on Lisahally as DuPont row rages

Brady’s DuPont claims dismissed

Claims by Derry Sinn Féin Councillor, Hugh Brady, that three DuPont employees required hospital treatment following a spillage of toxic chemicals into Lough Foyle, were dismissed last night by a spokesman for the Western Health and Social Services Board.

The spokesman said the Board had examined the complete record of admissions to Altnagelvin since the spillage occurred and have been assured that no one was admitted with any condition relating to the spillage.

The statement continued: “Dr. Bill McConnell, our Director of Public Health, has had full co-operation from DuPont and is now finalising his report to the Board.”

‘Don’t desecrate Irish graves’

The graves of hundreds of emigrants from Derry and Donegal, who set sail for the New World on the ill-fated ‘coffin ships’ in the 19th century, are under threat of ‘desecration’ by the Canadian Government which plans, it is claimed, to construct a National theme park on the Grosse Ile plot situation on the St. Lawrence River, near Quebec City.

A spokesperson for Action Grosse Ile, Ms. Charlotte Dalton, originally from Derry, said: “Our group are dismayed, concerned and disturbed by the Government’s current plans for Grosse Ile, which is a sacred Irish island graveyard.

“The mass graves of the Irish Famine victims must be the main focus of the National Historic Park, which the Government plan to develop.”

Squatting ‘epidemic’

Squatting in Derry has now reached ‘epidemic proportions’, Sinn Féin representative Mary Nelis has claimed.

She alleged that the current perception among many housing applicants was that the Housing Executive’s points system had become ‘totally inoperable and redundant’.

She called on the Executive to demand changes in the homelessness legislation, as well as viable funding.