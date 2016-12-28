Search

10 stunning photos of Derry

Ten photos of Derry we think you will love. Top left, clockwise, Hands Across the Divide, the Peace Bridge, the ancient walls and the Guildhall.

Derry might be a small city in comparison to others but boy is it beautiful!

Here’s a selection of photos we feel captures that beauty.