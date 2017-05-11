€6.1m Donegal jackpot winner bought ticket on a whim

A day trip in Donegal has ended up changing one man’s life after he scooped a massive €6.1 million in the Irish Lottery.

The man bought the ticket on a whim after overhearing customers talking about the big jackpot when he entered Mickey Joe’s Country Store in Carrigart, north Donegal, at the weekend.

He claimed his winnings at National Lottery Headquarters in Dublin on Wednesday.

The delighted Lotto winner had purchased a Quick Pick which won him a 50% share in a €12.3 million jackpot. The winner, who does not want to go public, said: “The weather was absolutely beautiful last weekend so I made the trip to Carrigart in Donegal to make the most of the good weather at the nearby beaches.”

He added: “I was in the local shop and there was a big queue of people buying their Lotto tickets.

“There was a lot of chat about how high the Lotto jackpot was so I decided to buy myself a Quick-Pick.”

“I still can’t believe that my numbers came up.

“It is a lot of money for any person to win so I will have to take some time out before I make any plans for my future,” he said.

It is not known if the winner was from Northern Ireland or the Republic, but the picturesque coastal town of Carrigart and neighbouring Downings attract tens of thousands of people across the border every summer, with many staying at holiday homes, caravans and hotels in the area.

Incredibly, this is the second Lotto jackpot win for the small Donegal town of Carrigart in the last seven months.

Last October, a man visiting the town for a wedding won a cool €2.2 Million after he also shared a Lotto Jackpot of over €4.5 million.

And if you think luck might strike thrice in the same place, you better get there and your ticket early as there’s sure to be queues at the Lotto tills around Carrigart this week.