Cannabis protest in city centre

Protestors have sparked up cannabis joints in the city centre as part of a growing campaign to legalise marijuana.

The event at Guildhall Square on Thursday afternoon was organised by local organisation, the Legenderry Cannabis Club.

A man inhaling at the LegenDerry Cannabis Club 4/20 cannabis smoke out protest, in Guildhall Square, in a show of solidarity with cannabis consumers worldwide. Herbal & Cannabis Resin are currently illegal Class B drugs in Northern Ireland. DER1617GS007

Speaking ahead of taking part in the event, Tony McColgan from the Legenderry Cannabis Club, said:

“4/20 is a day of celebration throughout the world but unfortunately not in this country.

“Here we’re still being persecuted by the PSNI, being arrested and criminalised for the most part for choosing a healthier option.

“Cannabis is now known as a medicine in numerous countries worldwide, but it’s clear our government don’t want us to heal ourselves.”

Demonstrators at the LegenDerry Cannabis Club 4/20 cannabis smoke out protest, in Guildhall Square. DER1617GS010

He added: “By keeping cannabis illegal they are the ones committing the biggest crime.

“The research has been done, the propaganda has been disproved, there’s children dying and our loved ones are suffering because of a law drawn up 40 years ago based on lies and corruption.

“We need to stand together and demand our right to cannabis for all health and wellbeing.”

Mr McColgan said that legislation of cannabis could prove to be a massive source of revenue for governments north and south, as well as having major benefits for the environment and agricultural industry.

There was a visible PSNI presence during the event in the city centre.

Under current laws, cannabis is deemed a Class B drug, and those using or distributing it risk being arrested and charged with criminal offences. Other drugs placed in the same B category include Mephedrone, Amphetamine, Ketamine.

Possession of Class B drugs can result in up to five years imprisonment, a fine or both penalties.