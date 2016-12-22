Derry people trying to help man make some friends in time for Christmas

People in Derry are attempting to make one man’s Christmas dream come true by helping him to make some friends.

A post appealing to people to give up their time to spend some time with the man was shared on former SDLP MLA, Pat Ramsey’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

An individual sent the appeal to Mr. Ramsey on behalf of the 27 year-old man.

The man, who has not been identified, struggles with mental illness and has no friends or family to spend Christmas with.

“This young 27 year-old states every year ‘all I want for Christmas is some friends’ - I’d love to make it happen this Christmas,” read the Facebook post.

“Do you know of anyone who could/can offer this young man some friendship i.e. regular meetings for bowling, tea/coffee or a drink,” the person added.

Several well-wishers left comments saying they hoped the man could make some friends.

“This is so sad - I really hope this man gets his wish this year.”

