Derry woman tries to catch Ed Sheeran’s eye with photo of her pet dog

A Derry woman is hoping to get the attention of world famous singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran, with a photograph of her pet dog wearing a t-shirt.

Olivia Thomspon is from the Creggan area of the city and has been an Ed Sheeran fan for more than six years.

Olivia dressed pet pouch Milo in a white t-shirt with the message ‘Ed Sheeran come to Belfast - we don’t bite’.

Sheeran announced dates for his UK and Ireland tours earlier this week.

The 25 year-old musician did not include any dates for the North of Ireland but will however play two concerts in Dublin in April.

“I saw Ed Sheeran play once in Belfast about three or four years ago,” said Olivia. “The reason I posted the photo of Milo is because Ed [Sheeran] said he would play a date in Belfast but he’s playing two dates in Dublin instead.

“I really want to hear him in Belfast again,” she added.

Olivia said she is not the only one in her house to like Ed Sheeran.

“Milo likes Ed Sheeran too,” she said. “His favourite song is ‘Photograph’ and you should see him every time it comes on the radio.”

Will Olivia’s photo of Milo be enough to convince Ed Sheeran to add a Belfast date to his tour? Who knows but we think it was definitely worth a try!