Here’s what to do with your Christmas tree when the festive period is over

It was an exciting time at the start of the month when you got the Christmas decorations down from the loft and went shopping for your new tree.

Alas, now the festive season is almost over, and soon it will be time to take the lights, tinsel and baubles down.

But how about your tree? It was your pride and joy just a few short weeks ago - now it’s not long for the tip.

With an estimated eight million real Christmas trees bought every year in the UK, families are being urged to follow some “treecycling” tips to protect the environment in 2017.

MP Marcus Jones has issued five top tips to help continue the season of goodwill, and give your tree a new lease of life.

1. Replant your tree in a garden to give it a new lease of life - adding bird feeders will also provide a new shelter for wildlife.

2. Drop your tree off at a recycling centre where it can be chipped for walk paths or turned into soil.

3. Check out your local council’s website to see if there’s a special collection service.

4. Find an organisation or a charity that offers a treecyling service where it could be used to make effective barriers against floods.

5. Safely cut up and burn your Christmas tree on a bonfire or a fireplace.

Mr Jones added: “When the festive season comes to an end and the clean-up operation begins we should make sure we’re all doing our bit for the environment.

“Nobody wants to spend January dodging old trees littering the streets. Reusing or recycling your Christmas tree is not only good for the planet it means your local council doesn’t have to waste money on landfill.”