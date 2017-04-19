More than 2,000 people in Ireland believe in the Jedi

More than 2,000 people living in Ireland have listed their official religion as ‘Jedi Knight’, preliminary results of the 2016 have revealed.

According to the Central Statistic Office (C.S.O.) website, a total of 2,050 people list their religion as Jedi Knight, with men making up the vast majority with 1,722.

Any religion with more than 30 followers will be classified by the C.S.O.

The preliminary results of the 2016 Census also revealed that there are 78 Satanists and 87 Scientologists living in Ireland.

Jedi Knights are fictitious characters from the movie franchise ‘Star Wars’.

Parts of Ireland, namely Kerry and Donegal, featured in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ and will feature in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ later this year.

CEO of Tourism Ireland Niall Gibbons said: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens broke box office records around the world in late 2015, bringing the magnificent scenery of Skellig Michael and the Wild Atlantic Way to the attention of millions of people everywhere.

“The fact that Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, due for release this December, was also shot on location along the Wild Atlantic Way is another fantastic coup for Irish tourism - and we’re absolutely delighted that the Wild Atlantic Way features so heavily in the first peek of the next episode...”.