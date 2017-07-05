Paddy Power to pay out on Celtic winning the league next year

Irish bookmakers, Paddy Power, have said they will pay out on Celtic winning the 2017/18 Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership before the season has even started.

Paddy Power, who are renowned for their publicity stunts, made the announcement after Rangers were dumped out of the Europa League by Luxembourg minnows, Progres Niederkorn, on Tuesday.

League of Ireland side, Shamrock Rovers, defeated Progres Niederkorn 3-0 over two legs in 2015/16.

"Sod it - we're paying out on Celtic winning next season's Scottish Premiership title. #YouBeauty," tweeted Paddy Power.

Celtic are managed by former Liverpool boss and Co. Antrim man, Brendan Rodgers.

As well as not losing a league match for the whole of the 2016/17 season, Rodgers secured a domestic treble for the Hoops - the fourth in the club's history.