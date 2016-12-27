Squeeze a scrotum for stress relief

Stressed out desk bound workers can get relief - by squeezing a rubber SCROTUM .

The ball shaped accessory dangles surreptitiously from underneath the desk ready for whenever someone wants to pretend they have an annoying colleague or arrogant boss in their vice-like grip.

The Niceballs stress busters are also thought to improve memory by giving them a squeeze whenever information is heard - by linking muscle memory with the important thought.

Manufacturer Imaginarte claim the “suspension rate creates a Euclidean curve that encourages relaxation and provides the few moments of escapism that we all need once in a while”.

The Spanish firm now hopes to raise over £26,000 to roll out the ball-shaped silicon gadget.

Over 10,000 people have signed up to play with their balls once they launch in April, and the Kickstarter campaign has raked in almost £16,000 so far.

The balls are available in an individual pack for £12.80, a three-piece friends pack for £38 and a six-piece fanatic pack for £76.50.

The Spanish manufacturer are also hoping to collaborate with testicular cancer charities as part of awareness campaigns.

Communication Director Antonio Piñero said: “What has really multiplied is the team’s motivation and capacity, seeing as it has quite naturally taken on the challenge to tangibilise a product over the last few months, selecting co-workers from our surrounding environment.

“It would have been simpler to find it in China, but we wanted to protect the essence of the project, its driving force, and we thought it would be better to make it a Spanish product.”