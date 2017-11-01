Stolen bread van collides with police car : Man arrested

A man has been arrested after a bread van was stolen while making a delivery to a shop in Derry this morning and later collided with a police car.

Police have confirmed they have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving and a number of other motoring offences after the van was stolen from Abercorn Road in the city.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Shortly after 7am it was reported that a delivery driver was making a delivery to a filling station on Abercorn Road when two unknown males entered the vehicle and drove off in it.

“Police observed the vehicle on Letterkenny Road and signalled for it to stop but it failed to do so colliding with the police vehicle in the process.

“The vehicle was abandoned a short time later on Quarry Street and the two males made off on foot.

“The suspect was detained a short distance away and remains in custody at this time.

“Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who observed the males making off from the vehicle in Quarry Street to contact officer in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 494 01/11/17. “Information can also be passed anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”