TAKE ME OUT is coming to Belfast

TAKE ME OUT is returning for a tenth series and is heading to Belfast to help secure contestants.

The producers of the ITV hit dating show are on the lookout for single men and women to apply.

Auditions for the dating show are set to be held in Belfast on September 30.

They say they are looking for applicants of all ages, as long as they are 18+.

For more information and application forms, please contact:

GENTS: takemeoutboys@thames.tv

LADIES: takemeoutgirls@thames.tv

Meanwhile application forms for both girls and boys can be downloaded from itv.com/takemeout or requested from the above email addresses.

Producers advise those interested to apply as soon as they can as they won’t be accepting applications for long.