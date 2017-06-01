VIDEO: Derry team pull off 'insane' 45 yard American Football pass

A video showing an 'insane' 45 yard American Football pass by the Donegal/Derry Vipers has been viewed thousands of times on social media.

The footage was from the Vipers' game against South Kildare Soldiers on May 28.

The video shows Vipers' quarterback, Danny Mullan, hoisting the ball high into the air after the snap.

Remarkably, receiver, Ryan Brolly, connects with the ball but doesn't catch it first time round.

Brolly, who is from Omagh, dramatically juggles the ball before safely completing the pass.

The pass was celebrated wildly on the sidelines and was described as "insane" by the Vipers on their Facebook page.

Donegal/Derry Vipers player, Ryan Brolly (right) completes an 'insane' 45 yard pass.

The game ended 31-6 to the Vipers.

The Vipers' next game is against West Dublin Rhinos in Drumahoe on Sunday June 18.

