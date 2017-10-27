WATCH: Dramatic moment as flames burst out of manhole cover

This is the dramatic moment flames burst out of a manhole in a busy English city.
The blaze, which took place in Sheffield, came from an underground electrical fire.
The fire outside a supermarket was captured by a passer-by using a mobile phone before emergency services arrived and blocked off the road and a neighbouring street.
Pedestrians were seen walking past as flames shot out of a manhole cover. Two fire engines were called at the scene and Northern Grid engineers have been alerted to the incident.
This article originally appeared on our sister site, Sheffield Star
