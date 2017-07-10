WATCH: Singing butcher serenades Derry granny

A video showing a local butcher singing and dancing with a Derry granny has gone viral.

The video, which has been viewed more than 50,000 times, was published on social media last month.

In the video, Derry granny, Maisie Crawford, enters Hegarty's Butchers in William Street and asks "where's my boyfriend?".

Maisie is then serenaded by local butcher, Mark McCafferty, who sings a wonderful version of Eddy Arnold's 1950s classic 'You Don't Know Me'.

The video was recorded by Maisie's granddaughter, Ashley Leah Budziszewski