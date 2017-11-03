Official! 80,000 make Derry’s Hallowe’en largest celebration ever

Derry’s Hallowe’en celebrations were the largest ever staged in the city, it has been confirmed, with 80,000 revellers joining in the festivities.

Around 40,000 local people and visitors turned out on Tuesday alone as the city geared up for the finale parade and fireworks display.

The ‘Under the Samhain Moon’ closing events saw tens of thousands line the streets and along the quay, many of them in fancy dress, for what some are already asserting was the best finale display the city has ever staged, with festivities also organised for Strabane.

Despite the massive numbers, Altngelvin’s Emergency Department reported only a handful of attendances specifically related to Hallowe’en.

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said: “In the 12 hour period between 8pm on Thursday October 31, and 8am on Friday, November 1, there were a total of 55 attendances at the Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital.

“There were a very small number of attendances related to burns or injuries associated with fireworks. Of the 55 people attending theA&ED a small number had alcohol consumed.”

Mayor of Derry & Strabane Maolíosa McHugh hailed all those who helped make the festival such a success. He said: “It was a stunning sight to see so many local people and visitors thronging the streets of our City and District to take in the comprehensive programme of events on offer which gets bigger and better every year.”