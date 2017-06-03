On your marks for the Walled City Marathon

Thousands of spectators are expected to turn out tomorrow to line the route as runners from home and abroad get on their marks for the SSE Airtricty Walled City Marathon.

Runners taking on the gruelling 26.2 mile challenge will be gathering at the start line by the Everglades Hotel ahead of the starting pistol being fired at 8.30am on Sunday.

Victoria Road will be closed to all traffic from Craigavon Bridge to Newbuildings from before the race to allow for a smooth start until after 10am.

Official race parking located at Foyleside East Carpark, and buses will take people across the river to the start line from Foyleside East carpark from 6am.

Runners over the past two days have been collecting their packs from Foyleside Shopping Centre as they race organisers complete their final checks along the course.

Runners have been advised that they will be able to drop their satchels and bags at the start area and will be given a sticker wit their race number to attach to the kitbag provided for easy collection at the finish.

Water stations will be located along the route with energy gels also being supplied 14 miles and 21 miles in, and energy drinks at 17 and 22 miles, with portable toilets around every five miles.

Three Ambulances as well as a doctors, a rapid response unit and 40 to 50 first aiders will be on stand-by for the marathon, organisers have said.

All those who cross the finish line will be presented with a bespoke Walled City Marathon Medal and a goodie bag containing a drink, fruit and a snack bar, as well as a T-shirt.

The finish line for the 26.2 mile course his located in the city centre, which will be open for business as usual tomorrow.

Stewards will be on hand around the city to give directions to drivers, and Foyleside and Quayside car parks will be open all day as usual, and local people are advised to expect temporary road closures along the route.

Spectators are advised that they can catch the action at spots along route which takes runners from Prehen out along Limavady Road, past the Waterfoot Hotel, along the river past St Columb’s Park and across the Peace Bridge, along quayside down to Bay Road, back up via Strand Road, onto Clarendon Street, Rossville Street, Fahan Street, The Diamond, over to John Street, past the bus depot and finishing at Waterloo Place.

Good luck to everyone taking part.