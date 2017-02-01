‘One law for them and another for us’

The sister of one of those killed on Bloody Sunday has hit out at recent attempts to make elderly British soldiers immune from prosecution.

Kate Nash was addressing crowds at Free Derry Corner following the annual Bloody Sunday March for Justice .

Ms Nash, whose brother William was shot dead on Bloody Sunday, and whose father Alexander was shot and wounded, addressed the crowds from a lorry set up in front of Free Derry Corner.

Ms. Nash said that after Saville Inquiry findings, there were attempts to “shut the march down” but that did “that did not sit well with us”.

“We felt that the battle had not been won,” she said. “We knew the Bloody Sunday victims deserved more. Here we are today still on this platform demanding justice for the families of Bloody Sunday.”

She added: “The Bloody Sunday murder investigation has recently been completed and sent to the Public Prosecution Service. So we await their decision. Meanwhile the British government are beavering away and talking about bringing in legislation to protect their soldiers- they don’t believe old age pensioners should face prosecution.

“One law for them and another one for us.”

Earlier on Sunday, relatives of those killed, and representatives from among those wounded, led the march carrying 14 white crosses to symbolise those who lost their lives on Bloody Sunday. At Free Derry Corner,

Damien ‘Bubbles’ Donaghy, who was shot on Bloody Sunday, read out the names of the dead and wounded.

Ms. Nash referred to others fighting for justice, including the families of the Ballymurphy victims, the families of Seamus Bradley and Daniel Hegarty who were killed during Operation Motorman.

There were cheers and shouts of ‘Free Tony Taylor’ as Ms. Nash raised his case from the stage.

She said: “He was taken from his family almost a year ago. No reason was given by the authorities, nor indeed to Tony’s legal representation.”

Sheila Coleman from the Hillsborough Justice Campaign told those gathered that she was honoured to have been chosen to place a wreath on behalf of the families at the Bloody Sunday monument.

“The whole politics of the deaths of so many people, it is political, but we can never forget that it is personal as well.

“The personal toll on you, your families and to be in a march and to be stopping and remembering where your loved ones died is profound.”

Ms Coleman added: “We can’t give up, we owe it to the dead when any injustice has been committed.

We have a responsibility to fight because they can no longer fight.”