One year anniversary of tragic death of Mark Farren

Today is the first anniversary of the death of Derry City F.C. legend Mark Farren.

Mark had been battling a brain tumour for the third time before he tragically passed away on February 3, 2016. He was 33 years-old.

In a bid to cure Mark’s illness his family and friends organised a charity fund to pay for special treatment in Tijuana, Mexico.

Mark received the treatment in 2015 and returned home to Moville, Co. Donegal with his wife Terri-Louise in the summer of the same year.

Mark’s death stunned sports men and women the length and breadth of Ireland.

A proud Greencastle man, Mark was buried alongside his and wife Terri-Louise’s triplet daughters in the graveyard beside St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, Greencastle, Co. Donegal.

Mark pictured with his wife Terri-Louise.

The President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, sent a representative to the funeral.

“If I’m honest, time feels like it has stopped for me,” Mark’s widow, Terri-Louise told the ‘Journal’ in 2016.

“I just wish we could have had more time and I could have him back but that would be selfish of me.”

Mark became Derry City F.C.’s all time top goal scorer when he surpassed Liam Coyle’s record of 112 goals in September 2012.

Mark remains all time top goal scorer for Derry City F.C. with a total of 113 goals.

A football match will take place in Mark’s memory in Greencastle on Saturday February 4.

A prayer service will take place at Mark’s grave side at 1.30p.m. before a procession and the football match at Chapel Lane at 2p.m.

The match will see Derry City F.C. take on Greencastle F.C.

Refreshments will be served in the Sean Tí Bar in Greencastle after the game.

Tickets to the match cost €5 and can be purchased in Jobby Crossan’s Sports Shop, Brandywell Pride and Myra’s Newsagents on Culmore Road.