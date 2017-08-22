‘Operation Noomin’ rolled out in Derry

The PSNI in Derry have been conducting checks on security personnel across the city over the weekend as part of ‘Operation Noomin’.

The PSNI confirmed crews were visiting local establishments and liaising directly with security staff to ensure they were licensed and displaying their Security Industry Authority license.

Police in Foyle said they had carried out checks on over 15 licensed premises in the city.

A spokesperson on PSNI Foyle’s Facebook page posted: “We’re delighted to report that all the door staff in each and every one of them is fully SIA licensed.

“These checks may seem mundane and dull, but it’s important to know that these guys and girls are fully trained to keep our nights out not just fun, but safe.”

The PSNI said that there had been some criticism that they were “giving the unlicensed folk the heads up by promoting the Operation through the media” and responded:

“This legislation doesn’t just apply this weekend – we are highlighting it this weekend to make folk more aware – some people may not even be aware security staff had to be licensed never mind the law requiring them to display a valid license.”

The spokesperson added that checks will continue over the coming weeks.

“We work closely with Night Time Economy providers across the province and routinely check security staff for SIA licenses. Over the next couple of weekends we are highlighting these efforts to raise awareness of the legislation and the fact that the majority of businesses are acting within the law which should mean you have a safe night out in these venues.”