Ophelia: Altnagelvin appointments cancelled and Western Trust in touch with Red Cross in case situation deteriorates

Routine outpatient appointments at Altnagelvin have been cancelled due to Storm Ophelia with day care centres throughout the Western Trust due to close this afternoon.

The local health authority took the decision to scale back on services due to the severe weather expected imminently in the North West.

“The Western Trust has postponed routine outpatient appointments and routine treatments for this afternoon at Altnagelvin Hosptial, Omagh Hospital and Primary Care and the South West Acute Hospital. The Trust is contacting people directly with regards to their appointments,” a spokesperson confirmed.

“Day care services were open as usual this morning, although the numbers attending today were low.

“The centres will be closed this afternoon, again the Trust has made direct contact with clients and their families to confirm arrangements,” the spokesperson said.

The Western Trust has said it will review the situation as the day progresses and has been in touch with the Red Cross in case there is a deterioration in the situation.

“Our Homecare services are running as usual today, however the Trust is liaising with families and the Red Cross should the situation deteriorate.

“Services scheduled for tomorrow across the Trust, will be reviewed this afternoon. The Trust will continue to update the public via its social media channels,” the spokeperson said.