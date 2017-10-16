Ophelia: Business as normal at airport on Tuesday

City of Derry Airport (CoDA) expects a full programme of flights to proceed as normal on Tuesday following a number of cancellations due to Storm Ophelia on Monday.
Management at the airport confirmed on Monday evening that normal operations are expected to resume tomorrow morning.
Passengers can keep up to date by visiting the flight information section of the CoDA website: https://www.cityofderryairport.com/flight-information/live-flight-information/
